Northcoast slashes price target on The Boeing Company [BA] – find out why.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] loss -3.46% on the last trading session, reaching $212.37 price per share at the time. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM that Air India Finalizes Order for Up to 290 Boeing Single-Aisle and Widebody Jets.

– Boeing’s largest order in South Asia includes 190 737 MAXs, 20 787 Dreamliners and 10 777X jets; options for additional 50 737 MAX jets and 20 787 Dreamliners.

Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Air India today announced they have finalized an order for up to 290 new Boeing jets and expanded services. At the 2023 Paris Air Show, the companies held a signing ceremony to celebrate the historic purchase of Boeing’s market-leading single-aisle and widebody jets to renew and expand Air India’s fleet.

The Boeing Company represents 602.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $127.42 billion with the latest information. BA stock price has been found in the range of $211.88 to $219.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 8135979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $235.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.12, while it was recorded at 217.81 for the last single week of trading, and 187.05 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Boeing Company [BA]