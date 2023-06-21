Morgan Stanley [MS] gain 2.01% so far this year. What now?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] traded at a low on 06/20/23, posting a -1.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $86.73. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Replacement Rate for U.S. Law-Governed U.S. Dollar LIBOR ICE Swap Rate-Linked Debt Securities and Certificates of Deposit.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced that all U.S. law-governed U.S. dollar LIBOR ICE Swap Rate (“USD LIBOR ISR”)-linked debt securities issued by Morgan Stanley and Morgan Stanley Finance LLC, and certificates of deposit issued by Morgan Stanley Bank, National Association, and Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association, (collectively, “Morgan Stanley USD LIBOR ISR Instruments”) provide that if the relevant USD LIBOR ISR setting is not displayed on the relevant screen page, then either:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7380563 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Morgan Stanley stands at 1.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.02%.

The market cap for MS stock reached $146.43 billion, with 1.65 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.20M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 7380563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $96.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 65.90.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.71, while it was recorded at 88.03 for the last single week of trading, and 87.86 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.71.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.87. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $133,803 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 4.96%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]