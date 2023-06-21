Market cap of T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] reaches 159.66B – now what?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] traded at a high on 06/20/23, posting a 0.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $131.23. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 4:35 PM that T-Mobile Rolls Out Aid to Texas Following Deadly Tornado.

On Thursday afternoon, June 15, 2023, a highly destructive tornado tore through the Texas Panhandle, leaving a trail of devastation in the community of Perryton, TX.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to those affected by this tragic event. In the aftermath of this devastation as communities begin to rebuild, we have taken necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for our customers during this critical time of need. To support the communities we serve and the network they rely on, we are:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6944178 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T-Mobile US Inc. stands at 1.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $159.66 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 589.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.61M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 6944178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $177.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 56.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.53, while it was recorded at 130.57 for the last single week of trading, and 142.88 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 65.36%.

