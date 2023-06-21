Market cap of PacWest Bancorp [PACW] reaches 911.88M – now what?

PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ: PACW] slipped around -0.48 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.65 at the close of the session, down -5.90%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 10:56 PM that Roc360 Further Expands its Leading Portfolio of Brands with Acquisition of Origination Assets of Civic Financial Services.

Roc Capital Holdings LLC (“Roc360”), a vertically integrated platform for residential real estate investors and a leading originator of business-purpose loans nationwide, today announced it has purchased the origination assets of Civic Financial Services (“CIVIC”), a subsidiary of Pacific Western Bank (“PacWest Bancorp”; Nasdaq: PACW).

Under the terms of the transaction, CIVIC, one of the leading institutional private lenders in the United States specializing in originating residential business-purpose loans, sold its origination assets to Roc360. Excluded from the sale are previously originated, loans and loan servicing operations. Roc360 will use the storied and trusted brand name CIVIC, which will join Roc360’s growing portfolio of leading real estate brands, including Roc Capital, Finance of America Commercial¹, ElmSure, Wimba Title, and Tamarisk Appraisals.

PacWest Bancorp stock is now -66.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PACW Stock saw the intraday high of $7.98 and lowest of $7.415 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.43, which means current price is +208.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 29.03M shares, PACW reached a trading volume of 11266600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PacWest Bancorp [PACW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACW shares is $12.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for PacWest Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PacWest Bancorp is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 65.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for PACW in the course of the last twelve months was 3.05.

How has PACW stock performed recently?

PacWest Bancorp [PACW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.94. With this latest performance, PACW shares gained by 30.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.97, while it was recorded at 8.15 for the last single week of trading, and 19.35 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PacWest Bancorp go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]