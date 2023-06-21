Market cap of Li Auto Inc. [LI] reaches 35.11B – now what?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.95% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.31%. The company report on June 17, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Li Auto Inc. Hosts Family Tech Day.

On the HPC BEV side, the Company has optimized its battery cells and upgraded its thermal management system to fully leverage the battery’s maximum 5C charging rate, enabling a peak charging power of over 500 kW. The Company has also started to self-build its 5C super charging network. As for intelligentization, the Company presented its progress and plans for smart space and autonomous driving, with city NOA beta testing planned for early bird users in Beijing and Shanghai in June. In addition, the Company plans to release commute NOA to early bird users during the second half of the year.

Over the last 12 months, LI stock rose by 6.10%. The one-year Li Auto Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.55. The average equity rating for LI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.11 billion, with 979.17 million shares outstanding and 864.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, LI stock reached a trading volume of 6820678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $39.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.55.

LI Stock Performance Analysis:

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.31. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 17.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.45 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.47, while it was recorded at 33.58 for the last single week of trading, and 23.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li Auto Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.07 and a Gross Margin at +19.11. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.44.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.34. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$120,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 522.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

LI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Li Auto Inc. go to 13.87%.

Li Auto Inc. [LI] Insider Position Details