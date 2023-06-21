Market cap of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] reaches 69.09M – now what?

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: DFLI] loss -46.24% on the last trading session, reaching $1.50 price per share at the time. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 8:59 AM that Dragonfly Energy Announces Pricing of $20.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $20.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company and excluding the exercise of any warrants.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. represents 45.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $69.09 million with the latest information. DFLI stock price has been found in the range of $1.38 to $1.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 731.53K shares, DFLI reached a trading volume of 21082786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFLI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for DFLI stock

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -54.55. With this latest performance, DFLI shares dropped by -47.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.88 for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 7.27 for the last 200 days.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.42 and a Gross Margin at +27.83. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.96.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI]