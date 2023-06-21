Market cap of Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] reaches 39.46B – now what?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] price surged by 1.56 percent to reach at $0.73. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 7:06 PM that Carrier Healthy Buildings and Homes Solutions Help Protect Indoor Air Quality from Wildfire Smoke.

As part of its commitment to Healthy Buildings and Healthy Homes, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, offers a suite of solutions to help keep people safe from poor outdoor air quality in the wake of the Canadian wildfires.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Smoke from the wildfires has engulfed large portions of the United States this week, creating dangerous conditions for millions of Americans. In some affected areas of the East Coast, the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Air Quality Index reached levels of more than 300 for more than three consecutive days. The Air Quality Index measures the level of air quality pollution and resulting health concerns, with an AQI over 150 representing an unhealthy level for the general population.

A sum of 6529716 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.83M shares. Carrier Global Corporation shares reached a high of $47.63 and dropped to a low of $46.45 until finishing in the latest session at $47.61.

The one-year CARR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.96. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $48.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 33.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CARR Stock Performance Analysis:

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.23 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.30, while it was recorded at 46.79 for the last single week of trading, and 42.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carrier Global Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98 and a Gross Margin at +26.80. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.31.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 24.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.79. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $67,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 9.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Insider Position Details