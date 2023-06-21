Market cap of Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] reaches 13.82M – now what?

Biofrontera Inc. [NASDAQ: BFRI] closed the trading session at $0.54 on 06/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.463, while the highest price level was $0.671. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Biofrontera Inc. Sponsors The Sun Bus, Delivering Free Mobile Skin Cancer Screenings Across the U.S.

Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRI) (“Biofrontera” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatologic products, announces its sponsorship of The Sun Bus, a mobile classroom and clinic bringing free skin cancer screenings and public education to communities across the U.S.

The 2023 tour kicked off in March in Colorado and continues through November with stops in Texas, Missouri, Iowa, Wyoming and Arizona. The Sun Bus works with local volunteer dermatology providers and educators at each stop – which includes workplaces, community events and festivals – to provide skin cancer screenings, sun safety education and free sunscreen samples.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.29 percent and weekly performance of 22.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 110.83K shares, BFRI reached to a volume of 5906029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFRI shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biofrontera Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

BFRI stock trade performance evaluation

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.30. With this latest performance, BFRI shares gained by 15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.83 for Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5236, while it was recorded at 0.4506 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8207 for the last 200 days.

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.05 and a Gross Margin at +42.96. Biofrontera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.23.

Return on Total Capital for BFRI is now -122.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.64. Additionally, BFRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] managed to generate an average of -$7,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Biofrontera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]: Insider Ownership positions