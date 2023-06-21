Market Analysts see Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] gaining to $126. Time to buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.56% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.88%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM that TSMC Showcases New Technology Developments at 2023 Technology Symposium.

Debuts Enhanced N3P Process, HPC-Focused N3X Process, N3AE Auto Early Program, and Updates 2nm and TSMC 3DFabric™ Progress.

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today showcased its latest technology developments at its 2023 North America Technology Symposium, including progress in 2nm technology and new members of its industry-leading 3nm technology family, offering a range of processes tuned to meet diverse customer demands. These include N3P, an enhanced 3nm process for better power, performance and density, N3X, a process tailored for high performance computing (HPC) applications, and N3AE, enabling early start of automotive applications on the most advanced silicon technology.

Over the last 12 months, TSM stock rose by 23.02%. The one-year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.88. The average equity rating for TSM stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $495.85 billion, with 5.19 billion shares outstanding and 4.86 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.97M shares, TSM stock reached a trading volume of 9037959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $110.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.04.

TSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, TSM shares gained by 12.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.55 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.87, while it was recorded at 105.59 for the last single week of trading, and 83.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.54 and a Gross Margin at +58.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.90.

Return on Total Capital for TSM is now 33.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.24. Additionally, TSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

TSM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 21.50%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] Insider Position Details