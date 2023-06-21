Market Analysts see Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] loss -4.82% or -0.03 points to close at $0.68 with a heavy trading volume of 11891247 shares. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Bionano Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication on the Utility of Combining OGM and a 523-gene NGS Panel for Standard Evaluation of Myeloid Cancers.

In this blinded retrospective analysis of samples from 30 myeloid cancer subjects, the combination of OGM with the 523-gene NGS panel was compared to the common approach of KT and FISH combined with a 54-gene NGS panel. A pre-commercial version of Bionano’s new NxClinical™ software enabled analysis of OGM and NGS data together, providing an integrated picture of genomic variation. Key findings on the performance of OGM combined with 523-gene panel compared to that of KT and FISH combined with the 54-gene panel are summarized below.

It opened the trading session at $0.7084, the shares rose to $0.71 and dropped to $0.6418, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BNGO points out that the company has recorded -64.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 11891247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $4.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for BNGO stock

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.29. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.94 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7513, while it was recorded at 0.7256 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5558 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -466.09 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -476.93.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -42.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.68. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$327,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]