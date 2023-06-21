Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] Revenue clocked in at $1.82 billion, up 17.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LITE] gained 6.18% on the last trading session, reaching $61.37 price per share at the time. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 11:04 PM that Lumentum Holdings Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $525 Million Convertible Notes Offering.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (“Lumentum”) (NASDAQ: LITE) today announced the pricing of $525 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2029 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $500 million (or $575 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full). Lumentum granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $78.75 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on June 16, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $520.1 million (or approximately $598.2 million if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option to purchase additional notes) in net proceeds to Lumentum after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Lumentum.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Lumentum. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.50% per year. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on December 15, 2023. The notes will mature on December 15, 2029, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. represents 68.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.11 billion with the latest information. LITE stock price has been found in the range of $59.94 to $65.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, LITE reached a trading volume of 7399579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LITE shares is $53.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LITE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumentum Holdings Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for LITE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for LITE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for LITE stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.16. With this latest performance, LITE shares gained by 29.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LITE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.85 for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.88, while it was recorded at 57.10 for the last single week of trading, and 57.78 for the last 200 days.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.97 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.61.

Return on Total Capital for LITE is now 8.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.25. Additionally, LITE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] managed to generate an average of $29,186 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LITE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]