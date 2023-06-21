JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Stock trading around $142.53 per share: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] loss -0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $142.53 price per share at the time. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM that JPMorgan Chase to Host Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

As previously announced, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) will host a conference call to review second-quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT). The results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (EDT). The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

JPMorgan Chase will notify the public that financial results have been issued through its social media outlet @JPMorgan and @Chase on Twitter, and by a press release over Business Wire that will provide the link to the Firm’s Investor Relations website. In addition to being available on the Firm’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. represents 2.97 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $416.02 billion with the latest information. JPM stock price has been found in the range of $141.04 to $143.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.48M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 8339356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $160.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 533.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.10.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.93 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.74, while it was recorded at 142.48 for the last single week of trading, and 131.30 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.69. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $127,627 per employee.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -4.33%.

