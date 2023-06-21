JP Morgan lifts Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] jumped around 0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $19.29 at the close of the session, up 0.84%. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Strengthens Executive Team with Addition of Maritime Veteran Patrik Dahlgren.

Patrik Dahlgren Joins NCLH Leadership Team as Executive Vice President, Vessel Operations.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock is now 57.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NCLH Stock saw the intraday high of $19.365 and lowest of $18.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.77, which means current price is +64.03% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.48M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 11903629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $17.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36.

How has NCLH stock performed recently?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 32.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.69 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.74, while it was recorded at 19.35 for the last single week of trading, and 14.82 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20,774.28. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19,271.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$58,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]