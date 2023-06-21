Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY] gain 42.34% so far this year. What now?

Innovative Eyewear Inc. [NASDAQ: LUCY] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.77 during the day while it closed the day at $1.95. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Multi-Year, Global Licensing Agreement With Authentic Brands Group for Reebok® Smart Eyewear.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (“Innovative Eyewear” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer and retailer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica® and Eddie Bauer® brands, is pleased to announce that through an agreement with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, it has licensed the irreverent sports culture brand, Reebok® for smart eyewear.

Reebok® has inspired, connected and created great products for athletes and consumers across the world for generations. The brand is deeply rooted in professional sports, sneaker culture and performance apparel and will continue to deliver on its mission of providing every consumer with the opportunity, products and motivation to achieve and exceed their potential.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. stock has also loss -3.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LUCY stock has inclined by 38.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 107.23% and gained 42.34% year-on date.

The market cap for LUCY stock reached $16.03 million, with 7.57 million shares outstanding and 3.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, LUCY reached a trading volume of 12891221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innovative Eyewear Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

LUCY stock trade performance evaluation

Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, LUCY shares gained by 14.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.23% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.83 for Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.41, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 1.81 for the last 200 days.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY] shares currently have an operating margin of -845.22 and a Gross Margin at -8.53. Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -861.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -267.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -205.66.

Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

