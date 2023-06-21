HP Inc. [HPQ] Revenue clocked in at $56.21 billion, up 12.24% YTD: What’s Next?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] loss -2.71% on the last trading session, reaching $30.16 price per share at the time. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM that HP study finds climate crisis is changing parental decisions on purchasing, careers and even family size.

News Highlights.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

New research from HP reveals 91% of parents are concerned about climate change, with a majority indicating the crisis has even impacted their perspective on having more children.

HP Inc. represents 991.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.83 billion with the latest information. HPQ stock price has been found in the range of $30.10 to $30.875.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 11554529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $30.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 24.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for HPQ stock

HP Inc. [HPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.34 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.06, while it was recorded at 30.82 for the last single week of trading, and 28.52 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.21 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.16.

Return on Total Capital for HPQ is now 54.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.41. Additionally, HPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HP Inc. [HPQ] managed to generate an average of $55,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 1.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HP Inc. [HPQ]