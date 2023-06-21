Guggenheim lifts iCAD Inc. [ICAD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

iCAD Inc. [NASDAQ: ICAD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.84%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that iCAD’s ProFound AI Breast Suite Wins U.S. General Services Administration’s AI Healthcare Challenge Award.

Company presented portfolio of breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation solutions at the competition, focused on improving health outcomes.

Over the last 12 months, ICAD stock dropped by -65.61%. The one-year iCAD Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.41. The average equity rating for ICAD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.89 million, with 25.26 million shares outstanding and 23.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 175.15K shares, ICAD stock reached a trading volume of 9473128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on iCAD Inc. [ICAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICAD shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICAD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for iCAD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iCAD Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

ICAD Stock Performance Analysis:

iCAD Inc. [ICAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, ICAD shares gained by 4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.17 for iCAD Inc. [ICAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3363, while it was recorded at 1.2060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8489 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iCAD Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iCAD Inc. [ICAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.85 and a Gross Margin at +70.10. iCAD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.98.

iCAD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ICAD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iCAD Inc. go to 15.00%.

iCAD Inc. [ICAD] Insider Position Details