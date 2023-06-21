For Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] loss -1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $39.40 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Freeport-McMoRan First-Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Release Available on Its Website.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced that it has posted its first-quarter 2023 financial and operating results press release on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420006060/en/.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. represents 1.43 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $56.74 billion with the latest information. FCX stock price has been found in the range of $38.58 to $39.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.65M shares, FCX reached a trading volume of 11955635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $45.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76.

Trading performance analysis for FCX stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 10.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.92 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.69, while it was recorded at 39.85 for the last single week of trading, and 37.18 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to -8.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]