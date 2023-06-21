Exane BNP Paribas lifts Shopify Inc. [SHOP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Shopify Inc. [NYSE: SHOP] traded at a low on 06/20/23, posting a -0.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $64.26. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:31 AM that Shopify Completes Sale of Shopify Logistics to Flexport.

Internet, Everywhere–(Newsfile Corp. – June 6, 2023) – Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, announces that it has completed the previously announced sale of the majority of its former Shopify Logistics business to Flexport, a leading tech-driven global logistics platform, in accordance with the transaction agreement dated May 3, 2023. In connection with the sale, Shopify received stock representing a 13% equity interest in Flexport, which is incremental to its existing equity interest in Flexport. This transaction takes the logistics solution Shopify has been building and places it in the hands of a trusted and mission-aligned partner, Flexport.

Shopify intends to share further details regarding the impact of the sale on its results of operations for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023 on its next earnings call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12859708 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shopify Inc. stands at 4.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.05%.

The market cap for SHOP stock reached $83.95 billion, with 1.28 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.95M shares, SHOP reached a trading volume of 12859708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shopify Inc. [SHOP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $61.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Shopify Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc. is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72.

How has SHOP stock performed recently?

Shopify Inc. [SHOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, SHOP shares gained by 5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.83 for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.17, while it was recorded at 64.96 for the last single week of trading, and 42.60 for the last 200 days.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shopify Inc. [SHOP] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.86 and a Gross Margin at +48.52. Shopify Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.79.

Return on Total Capital for SHOP is now -6.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shopify Inc. [SHOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.95. Additionally, SHOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shopify Inc. [SHOP] managed to generate an average of -$298,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Shopify Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Insider trade positions for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]