EQT Corporation [EQT] Is Currently -0.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $39.94 during the day while it closed the day at $39.30. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 2:16 AM that EQT Private Equity to sell BBS Automation, a global leader in factory automation solutions.

EQT Private Equity, together with its co-shareholders, to sell BBS Automation to MDAX-listed Dürr Group.

Under EQT’s ownership, BBS has transformed from a founder-led organization to a global leader in end-to-end factory automation solutions with full digital capabilities.

EQT Corporation stock has also gained 2.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQT stock has inclined by 30.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.80% and gained 16.17% year-on date.

The market cap for EQT stock reached $13.97 billion, with 361.46 million shares outstanding and 358.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 6406092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $44.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

EQT stock trade performance evaluation

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.85, while it was recorded at 39.06 for the last single week of trading, and 36.69 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.78 and a Gross Margin at +66.33. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.59.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 47.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.58. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of $2,380,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 29.11%.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Insider Ownership positions