Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Revenue clocked in at $2.90 billion, up 3.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] gained 13.60% or 0.17 points to close at $1.42 with a heavy trading volume of 13529794 shares. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Concerned Shareholders of Cano Health Address Company’s Offensive Friday Afternoon “News Dump” Regarding its Leadership Transition.

Welcomes Long-Overdue Resignation of CEO Dr. Marlow Hernandez and Appointment of Mark Kent as Cano’s Interim CEO.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Contends a Board Reconstitution Overseen by Credible, Trustworthy Independent Directors Is Required to Put Cano on the Right Path Toward Significant Value Creation.

It opened the trading session at $1.50, the shares rose to $1.50 and dropped to $1.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CANO points out that the company has recorded 23.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -86.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, CANO reached to a volume of 13529794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $2.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for CANO stock

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, CANO shares gained by 8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2760, while it was recorded at 1.2880 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5885 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc. [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.94 and a Gross Margin at +12.09. Cano Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.57.

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.89. Additionally, CANO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 462.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$47,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cano Health Inc. [CANO]