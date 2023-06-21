BranchOut Food Inc. Common Stock [BOF] Stock trading around $4.48 per share: What’s Next?

BranchOut Food Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: BOF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.13% on Tuesday. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that BranchOut Food Inc. Secures Major Supplier Contract with Walmart.

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit products, is thrilled to announce its recent contract with Walmart (NYSE: WMT). Under the terms of the contract, BranchOut Food Inc. will supply multiple dehydrated fruit items to 2,250 of the retailer’s stores or about 50% of their national locations. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone for BranchOut Food Inc., as it strengthens the company’s presence in the mainstream retail market and is expected to generate a substantial percent increase in revenue and profitability.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BranchOut Food Inc. has established a strong and collaborative relationship with Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, facilitating this significant supplier contract. The success of this relationship has laid the foundation for further expansion and growth opportunities. In fact, BranchOut Food Inc. is working on a second project to supply several additional items across 100% of Walmart’s stores, promising to bring its wide range of dehydrated fruit and vegetable products to customers in every corner of the country. Additional details of this second project will be announced soon.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.35 million, with 3.87 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 959.20K shares, BOF stock reached a trading volume of 7618682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BranchOut Food Inc. Common Stock [BOF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BranchOut Food Inc. Common Stock is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.38.

BOF Stock Performance Analysis:

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Insight into BranchOut Food Inc. Common Stock Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BranchOut Food Inc. Common Stock [BOF] shares currently have an operating margin of -319.88 and a Gross Margin at -35.07. BranchOut Food Inc. Common Stock’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -617.32.

BranchOut Food Inc. Common Stock [BOF] Insider Position Details