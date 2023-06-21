Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Revenue clocked in at $13.04 billion, up 16.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.52% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.55%. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Boston Scientific: Giving Voice to the LGBTQ+ Community.

At Boston Scientific, we encourage everyone to bring their full selves to work, knowing they’ll be accepted, heard and valued.

For Pride Month, three employees from around the globe share what having a supportive and inclusive culture means to them, and how their involvement in the Promoting Respect, Inclusion, Diversity and Equality (PRIDE) employee resource group has helped them speak up and out on behalf of their LGBTQ+ colleagues.

Over the last 12 months, BSX stock rose by 52.18%. The one-year Boston Scientific Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.47. The average equity rating for BSX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $77.21 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.33M shares, BSX stock reached a trading volume of 6998187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $58.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 64.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.81 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.14, while it was recorded at 53.36 for the last single week of trading, and 46.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Scientific Corporation Fundamentals:

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 12.17%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Insider Position Details