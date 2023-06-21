Barclays PLC [BCS] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 3:00 AM that Barclays Appoints Yuri Shakhmin as a Senior Investment Banker in Europe.

Barclays today announces the appointment of Yuri Shakhmin as a Managing Director in the Global Industrials Group in Investment Banking. This appointment reflects Barclays’ effort to continue its growth in the UK and Continental Europe, which is a key focus for Barclays’ Corporate and Investment Bank. He will report to Richard Probert and Asim Mullick, Co-Heads of Industrials for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Shakhmin has a strong track record advising industrial clients, with extensive transaction experience and relationships across corporates and financial sponsors. He advised on multiple landmark transactions including the recent acquisition of a strategic stake in Esdec by Blackstone, the US$1.8 billion disposal of E&I Engineering to Vertiv and the €2.25 billion acquisition of Crown’s EMEA Food and Consumer Packaging business by KPS. He joins in July from Credit Suisse having spent most of his career at Rothschild & Co.

A sum of 6077672 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.41M shares. Barclays PLC shares reached a high of $7.97 and dropped to a low of $7.88 until finishing in the latest session at $7.93.

The one-year BCS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.17. The average equity rating for BCS stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $9.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 347.88.

BCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Barclays PLC [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.79, while it was recorded at 7.94 for the last single week of trading, and 7.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barclays PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays PLC [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.89. Barclays PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 3.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.83. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays PLC [BCS] managed to generate an average of $57,471 per employee.

BCS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Barclays PLC [BCS] Insider Position Details