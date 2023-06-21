Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] Is Currently 8.89 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] price surged by 8.89 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Aurora Releases Open-Source Autonomous Driving Dataset.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today publicly released the Aurora Multi-Sensor Dataset, a large-scale multi-sensor dataset with localization ground truth, in collaboration with the University of Toronto.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The dataset contains rich metadata such as semantic segmentation and spans weather patterns during all four seasons, including rain, snow, overcast and sunny days, as well as different times of day, and a variety of traffic conditions. It is between one and two orders of magnitude larger than other publicly available localization datasets and can be used to develop and evaluate large-scale, long-term approaches to autonomous vehicle localization.

A sum of 6379766 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.34M shares. Aurora Innovation Inc. shares reached a high of $2.45 and dropped to a low of $2.20 until finishing in the latest session at $2.45.

The one-year AUR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.39. The average equity rating for AUR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $4.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 108.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

AUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.38. With this latest performance, AUR shares gained by 64.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.14 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.57, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 1.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Innovation Inc. Fundamentals:

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] Insider Position Details