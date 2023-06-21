Altria Group Inc. [MO] Revenue clocked in at $24.92 billion, down -4.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] price plunged by -1.36 percent to reach at -$0.6. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:50 AM that Altria Completes Acquisition of NJOY Holdings, Inc.; Updates 2023 Full-Year Earnings Guidance.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE:MO) announces that we have completed our acquisition of NJOY Holdings, Inc. (Transaction). We have also updated our guidance for 2023 full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) in connection with the Transaction.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“The completion of this Transaction is a transformative step in our goal of Moving Beyond Smoking,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “We are pleased to have received antitrust clearance and we are now fully focused on responsibly accelerating U.S. adult smoker and adult vaper adoption of NJOY ACE, currently the only pod-based e-vapor product to receive marketing authorization from the FDA.”.

A sum of 8029160 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.22M shares. Altria Group Inc. shares reached a high of $44.08 and dropped to a low of $43.47 until finishing in the latest session at $43.47.

The one-year MO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.06. The average equity rating for MO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $49.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 59.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.98 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.51, while it was recorded at 44.28 for the last single week of trading, and 45.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altria Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +77.17 and a Gross Margin at +87.80. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.80.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 64.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.74. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] managed to generate an average of $912,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

MO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 3.42%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] Insider Position Details