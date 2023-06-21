Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Stock trading around $2.51 per share: What’s Next?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] slipped around -0.47 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.51 at the close of the session, down -15.77%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Lightpath Announces All-Fiber Solutions for Direct Connectivity to Amazon Web Services.

Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, officially announced today the launch of Cloud Connect for AWS consisting of multiple service options for direct connectivity to Amazon Web Services through Amazon’s Direct Connect locations in in Secaucus NJ, Boston MA, Ashburn VA, and soon in Miami FL. The services provide customers with direct, secure, all-fiber connectivity to AWS with bandwidth options up to 100 Gbps.

Direct, fiber-based services to cloud providers improves overall data throughput and end-user experiences, while also increasing network security by not utilizing the public Internet. As more businesses, educators, and governments adopt additional cloud applications and cloud data storage, the performance of connectivity to the cloud has become a critical component of overall network performance. At the same time, ever-increasing network security requirements make it prohibitive for organizations to connect to cloud services utilizing the public Internet.

Altice USA Inc. stock is now -45.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATUS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.94 and lowest of $2.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.17, which means current price is +8.66% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 6742416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $4.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has ATUS stock performed recently?

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.04. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -12.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.20 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.03 and a Gross Margin at +48.39. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.02.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 7.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.79. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $17,688 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 7.90%.

