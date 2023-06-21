Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] stock Upgrade by Tigress Financial analyst, price target now $27

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] gained 0.33% or 0.07 points to close at $21.44 with a heavy trading volume of 6221379 shares. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 1:45 PM that Albertsons Companies Foundation Designates June 6 as Nourishing Neighbors Day and Awards $9 Million in Multiyear Grants to Innovative Nonprofits Committed to Ending the Cycle of Hunger.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI), along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, is amplifying its commitment to fight hunger by declaring June 6 as Nourishing Neighbors Day. To mark the occasion, the Foundation is also announcing the recipients of three multiyear Nourishing Neighbors Spark Grants totaling $9 million to nonprofit organizations that are spearheading innovative programs designed to create long-term solutions for moving people out of food insecurity.

“Our grocery stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Jewel-Osco and Tom Thumb, have a long-standing history of donating money, fresh food and pantry staples to area food banks, soup kitchens, community fridges and more to help ensure our neighbors in need have access to a nutritious meal,” said Susan Morris, Chief Operations Officer for Albertsons Cos. and Board Chair for Albertsons Companies Foundation. “While regular food distribution is an important and critical part of addressing hunger, we developed these grants so we can advance our efforts further by supporting organizations that are at the forefront of empowering individuals and families to achieve lasting food security.”.

It opened the trading session at $21.21, the shares rose to $21.45 and dropped to $21.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACI points out that the company has recorded 3.78% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, ACI reached to a volume of 6221379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $25.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for ACI stock

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.81 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.66, while it was recorded at 21.20 for the last single week of trading, and 21.76 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +25.89. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]