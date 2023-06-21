22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] Revenue clocked in at $75.00 million, down -51.10% YTD: What’s Next?

22nd Century Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XXII] price plunged by -3.95 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that 22nd Century Announces $5.3 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced Above Market.

Company Eliminates At-the-Market Offering Program.

A sum of 7602665 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.23M shares. 22nd Century Group Inc. shares reached a high of $0.4666 and dropped to a low of $0.40 until finishing in the latest session at $0.45.

The one-year XXII stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.02. The average equity rating for XXII stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XXII shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XXII stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

XXII Stock Performance Analysis:

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.95. With this latest performance, XXII shares dropped by -31.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.72 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6456, while it was recorded at 0.4894 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9381 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 22nd Century Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -80.73 and a Gross Margin at +0.81. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.28.

Return on Total Capital for XXII is now -58.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.01. Additionally, XXII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] managed to generate an average of -$302,025 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] Insider Position Details