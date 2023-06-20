why Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $71.57

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] loss -1.69% on the last trading session, reaching $67.66 price per share at the time. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Micron, STEMM Opportunity Alliance and National Science Foundation Advance New Workforce Development Collaborations.

Northwest University Semiconductor Network reinforces nationwide commitment to building semiconductor workforce of the future.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Micron Technology Inc. represents 1.09 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $75.32 billion with the latest information. MU stock price has been found in the range of $66.06 to $70.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.78M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 32169642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $71.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.72.

Trading performance analysis for MU stock

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.41, while it was recorded at 68.18 for the last single week of trading, and 58.21 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.36. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.24.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 17.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.18. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $180,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Micron Technology Inc. [MU]