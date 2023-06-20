Wells Fargo slashes price target on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] – find out why.

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] closed the trading session at $125.49 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $125.30, while the highest price level was $127.90. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 5:45 AM that BBVA Selects AWS to Accelerate Its Data-Driven Transformation.

One of the world’s largest financial institutions taps AWS to apply analytics and AI to offer secure, innovative customer solutions and drive efficiencies across its operations.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA), a global banking leader, will use AWS to deliver advanced analytics and data services in the cloud, taking a decisive step in its data and artificial intelligence (AI) transformation process. As part of its transformation into a data- and AI-driven organization, BBVA will use AWS to harness analytics and machine learning to transform its internal processes, improve risk management, drive growth, and provide innovative solutions for its customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.39 percent and weekly performance of 1.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 62.51M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 83469181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $136.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.93 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.38, while it was recorded at 126.45 for the last single week of trading, and 104.27 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Insider Ownership positions