Wall Street Analyst Initiated Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]. What else is Wall St. saying

Surface Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: SURF] gained 6.99% or 0.05 points to close at $0.79 with a heavy trading volume of 17285907 shares. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 7:01 AM that Coherus to Acquire Surface Oncology.

– Surface acquisition and potential toripalimab approval will transform Coherus into an I-O company with multiple next-generation immunotherapies in clinical development funded by growing revenues –.

– Acquisition significantly advances Coherus’ I-O pipeline with anti-IL-27 and anti-CCR8 clinical programs–.

It opened the trading session at $0.97, the shares rose to $0.99 and dropped to $0.7726, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SURF points out that the company has recorded -4.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -41.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 203.47K shares, SURF reached to a volume of 17285907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SURF shares is $4.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SURF stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Surface Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surface Oncology Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for SURF stock

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, SURF shares gained by 24.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SURF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6897, while it was recorded at 0.7538 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8785 for the last 200 days.

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] shares currently have an operating margin of -206.23 and a Gross Margin at +87.71. Surface Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -211.95.

Return on Total Capital for SURF is now -38.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.99. Additionally, SURF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] managed to generate an average of -$1,059,767 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 62.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Surface Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]