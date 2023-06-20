Wall Street Analyst Initiated Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.12%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Enovix Achieves Quarterly Milestone Early, Producing 18,000 Cells.

Enovix CEO Dr. Raj Talluri.

Over the last 12 months, ENVX stock rose by 36.96%. The one-year Enovix Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.5. The average equity rating for ENVX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.16 billion, with 155.63 million shares outstanding and 127.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, ENVX stock reached a trading volume of 19292920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $29.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 347.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

ENVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.12. With this latest performance, ENVX shares gained by 20.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.19 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.87, while it was recorded at 13.98 for the last single week of trading, and 13.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enovix Corporation Fundamentals:

Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] Insider Position Details