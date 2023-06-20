Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] Stock trading around $19.60 per share: What’s Next?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE: VSCO] price plunged by -0.96 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Victoria’s Secret Lingerie and Apparel Launches in Amazon Fashion Stores.

Exclusive Collaboration Brings Victoria’s Secret Lingerie and Apparel to Amazon Fashion.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 20167707 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.95M shares. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares reached a high of $20.36 and dropped to a low of $19.2501 until finishing in the latest session at $19.60.

The one-year VSCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.99. The average equity rating for VSCO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

VSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.41. With this latest performance, VSCO shares dropped by -25.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.43 for Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.04, while it was recorded at 19.02 for the last single week of trading, and 34.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Victoria’s Secret & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.09 and a Gross Margin at +35.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.49.

Return on Total Capital for VSCO is now 16.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 108.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 727.42. Additionally, VSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 645.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] managed to generate an average of $11,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

VSCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. go to -12.00%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] Insider Position Details