Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] – find out why.

Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCK] gained 2.37% on the last trading session, reaching $88.81 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM that Crown’s New Sustainability Report Underscores Continued Progress Toward Achieving Twentyby30™ Goals.

View the 2022 Sustainability Report.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has published its 2022 Sustainability Report to share progress against its Twentyby30™ sustainability strategy and related achievements during fiscal year 2022. Crown’s comprehensive Twentyby30™ program includes 20 measurable sustainability goals to be completed by or before the end of 2030, set against a 2019 baseline. This year’s report, titled “Progress in Motion,” emphasizes Crown’s continued progress in several key areas of the program, its proactive execution plan and examples of internal and external collaboration to advance toward a more sustainable future.

Crown Holdings Inc. represents 119.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.42 billion with the latest information. CCK stock price has been found in the range of $86.71 to $88.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 985.31K shares, CCK reached a trading volume of 20478600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCK shares is $100.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Crown Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Holdings Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44.

Trading performance analysis for CCK stock

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, CCK shares gained by 9.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.52 for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.62, while it was recorded at 86.40 for the last single week of trading, and 82.89 for the last 200 days.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.72 and a Gross Margin at +14.01. Crown Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.61.

Return on Total Capital for CCK is now 13.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 390.05. Additionally, CCK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 377.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] managed to generate an average of $27,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Crown Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Holdings Inc. go to 6.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]