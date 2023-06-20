Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] is -19.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] loss -2.36% or -0.36 points to close at $14.88 with a heavy trading volume of 92074575 shares. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Rivian CFO to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today announced that on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 2:20pm ET, its CFO, Claire McDonough, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.

A live webcast of the chat will be available here, and a recording of the session will be available on the same link following the event.

It opened the trading session at $15.30, the shares rose to $16.09 and dropped to $14.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIVN points out that the company has recorded -39.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.32M shares, RIVN reached to a volume of 92074575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $23.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.69.

Trading performance analysis for RIVN stock

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.28. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.77, while it was recorded at 14.82 for the last single week of trading, and 22.06 for the last 200 days.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]