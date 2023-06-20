Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Revenue clocked in at $5.69 billion, down -15.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.09% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.89%. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 1:15 PM that Good Business: Benefits Beyond Savings.

Smart, strategic choices – like how Regions and Pinnacle Group have worked together – can make the difference.

A company rooted in purpose and founded on an apartment living room floor more than 25 years ago is now a top talent sourcing enterprise and key player in helping Regions grow a talented and diverse managed workforce.

Over the last 12 months, RF stock dropped by -6.50%. The one-year Regions Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.49. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.19 billion, with 935.00 million shares outstanding and 929.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.04M shares, RF stock reached a trading volume of 17517692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $21.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 10.13.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.64, while it was recorded at 18.23 for the last single week of trading, and 20.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.58. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.83.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 14.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.79. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $111,842 per employee.

RF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -0.88%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Insider Position Details