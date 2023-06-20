Piper Sandler slashes price target on SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] – find out why.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] loss -9.95% on the last trading session, reaching $8.60 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that SoFi at Work Launches Student Loan Verification Service To Help Employees Pay Off Student Debt While Also Saving for Retirement.

On the Heels of Congress’ Decision to Pass SECURE 2.0, SoFi at Work launches new service to expand access to employer matching contributions by counting student loan payments as elective retirement contributions.

Today, SoFi at Work – the leading holistic, financial well-being, and education assistance benefits partner to more than 1,000 organizations – announced the launch of a new Student Loan Verification (SLV) service. SoFi, the digital personal finance company and all-in-one app, announces this new addition to its portfolio of employer financial well-being benefit solutions in response to Congress’ approval of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act (SECURE 2.0). SECURE 2.0 includes an important change to retirement law that allows employers to match employees’ student loan payments with contributions toward retirement plans as part of an existing benefits program. For organizations looking to make the most of this policy change, SLV simplifies the process of linking matching employer retirement contributions to employee student loan repayments.

SoFi Technologies Inc. represents 929.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.99 billion with the latest information. SOFI stock price has been found in the range of $8.50 to $9.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 47.57M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 106797949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $8.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

Trading performance analysis for SOFI stock

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 73.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.76 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.20, while it was recorded at 9.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.71 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +50.61. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.18.

Return on Total Capital for SOFI is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.72. Additionally, SOFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$76,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

An analysis of insider ownership at SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]