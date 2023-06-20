Piper Sandler slashes price target on ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] – find out why.

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] closed the trading session at $18.44 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.32, while the highest price level was $19.2399. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 3:00 AM that ImmunoGen Presents Updated Findings from CADENZA Trial of Pivekimab Sunirine in Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm at EHA 2023 Congress.

Interim Analysis from Phase 2 Trial Demonstrates Compelling Anti-Tumor Activity in Patients with Frontline and Relapsed/Refractory BPDCN; No New Safety Signals Identified.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Enrollment Continues in Frontline CADENZA Cohort; Top-Line Pivotal Data Expected in 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 271.77 percent and weekly performance of 7.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 256.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 365.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.13M shares, IMGN reached to a volume of 32038538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

IMGN stock trade performance evaluation

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 32.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 256.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 447.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.92 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.96, while it was recorded at 18.11 for the last single week of trading, and 6.39 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.06 and a Gross Margin at +98.20. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.93.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -75.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.39. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$804,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: Insider Ownership positions