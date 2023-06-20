Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Revenue clocked in at $92.95 billion, down -21.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] price surged by 0.78 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare Conference.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a webcast of a discussion with William Pao, Chief Development Officer, Executive Vice President, at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

To view and listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today.

A sum of 60290730 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.38M shares. Pfizer Inc. shares reached a high of $40.36 and dropped to a low of $39.845 until finishing in the latest session at $40.06.

The one-year PFE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.4. The average equity rating for PFE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $46.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 20.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.06 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.03, while it was recorded at 39.87 for the last single week of trading, and 43.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.43 and a Gross Margin at +61.89. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 29.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.82. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $377,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -14.94%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details