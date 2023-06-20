Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] Revenue clocked in at $13.05 billion, down -25.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] jumped around 0.36 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.90 at the close of the session, up 0.96%. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Ovintiv Announces Closing of Midland and Bakken Transactions & Inclusion in S&P 400 Index.

Company Updates 2023 Guidance for Early Close.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (“Ovintiv” or the “Company”) today closed the previously announced acquisition of core Midland Basin assets, adding approximately 1,050 net 10,000 foot well locations and approximately 65,000 net acres of largely undeveloped land adjacent to Ovintiv’s existing Permian operations. The Company has acquired substantially all the leasehold interest and related assets of Black Swan Oil & Gas, PetroLegacy Energy and Piedra Resources, which are portfolio companies of funds managed by EnCap Investments L.P. (“EnCap”), in a cash and stock transaction valued at $4.275 billion.

Ovintiv Inc. stock is now -25.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OVV Stock saw the intraday high of $38.18 and lowest of $37.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.10, which means current price is +18.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 43287321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $53.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 4.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has OVV stock performed recently?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 14.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.89, while it was recorded at 37.62 for the last single week of trading, and 45.08 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.19 and a Gross Margin at +4.37. Ovintiv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.27.

Return on Total Capital for OVV is now -1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 208.81. Additionally, OVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] managed to generate an average of -$3,182,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc. go to 13.10%.

Insider trade positions for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]