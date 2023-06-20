Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain 53.49% so far this year. What now?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] loss -0.86% or -1.09 points to close at $125.46 with a heavy trading volume of 19438215 shares. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 7:05 AM that New Oracle Cloud Services Help Banks Manage Risk.

SaaS offerings give banks the flexibility and scalability to modernize risk management to quickly adapt to global market volatility.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The recent failure of several prominent banks, highlighted the need for financial services institutions to better anticipate and manage risk. To address these challenges, Oracle today launched new cloud-native services that can help banks strengthen their finance and risk management processes to reflect their target risk appetite and limit exposure.

It opened the trading session at $127.14, the shares rose to $127.40 and dropped to $125.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORCL points out that the company has recorded 53.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -106.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 19438215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $122.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 68.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ORCL stock

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.21. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 25.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.93 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.12, while it was recorded at 121.48 for the last single week of trading, and 85.48 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.57 and a Gross Margin at +65.68. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 11.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oracle Corporation [ORCL]