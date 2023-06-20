ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] is 44.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] plunged by -$0.85 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $92.075 during the day while it closed the day at $90.15. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that onsemi Selected by Nasdaq for 100 Index.

Addition to index recognizes onsemi as a key innovator in the technology industry.

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, will be added to the Nasdaq-100 Index® prior to market open on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The inclusion comes after two consecutive years of record results, tripling the company’s market cap over the last 30 months. The company closed out 2022 with $8.3 billion in revenue and with earnings growing 3x faster than revenue.

ON Semiconductor Corporation stock has also gained 1.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ON stock has inclined by 15.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.38% and gained 44.54% year-on date.

The market cap for ON stock reached $39.30 billion, with 431.90 million shares outstanding and 430.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.67M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 28115614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $95.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 27.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ON stock trade performance evaluation

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.56 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.60, while it was recorded at 91.52 for the last single week of trading, and 73.53 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.99. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.85.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 31.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.76. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] managed to generate an average of $61,146 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 6.33%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: Insider Ownership positions