Navient Corporation [NAVI] moved down -2.02: Why It’s Important

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ: NAVI] price plunged by -2.02 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM that Navient completes plans for orderly LIBOR transition.

Navient and certain of its affiliates/subsidiaries have issued private education loans and asset-backed securities that are indexed to USD LIBOR. Starting in July, the relevant LIBOR rate included in impacted LIBOR contracts will be replaced with the applicable SOFR rate and tenor spread adjustment provided for in the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act of 2022 and the Federal Reserve Board’s final rule issued pursuant to the LIBOR Act.

A sum of 20077231 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.07M shares. Navient Corporation shares reached a high of $18.86 and dropped to a low of $18.295 until finishing in the latest session at $18.40.

The one-year NAVI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.92. The average equity rating for NAVI stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Navient Corporation [NAVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAVI shares is $18.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Navient Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navient Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAVI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.04.

NAVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Navient Corporation [NAVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, NAVI shares gained by 19.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.09 for Navient Corporation [NAVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.13, while it was recorded at 18.76 for the last single week of trading, and 16.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Navient Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navient Corporation [NAVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +79.26 and a Gross Margin at +85.50. Navient Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Total Capital for NAVI is now 4.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,247.09. Additionally, NAVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,875.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navient Corporation [NAVI] managed to generate an average of $161,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

NAVI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navient Corporation go to 7.42%.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] Insider Position Details