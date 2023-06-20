Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] moved up 7.93: Why It’s Important

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NAVB] gained 7.93% on the last trading session, reaching $0.09 price per share at the time. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Distribution of Series K Preferred Stock to Holders of its Common Stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of one one-thousandth of a share of newly designated Series K Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, for each outstanding share of the Company’s common stock held of record as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 27, 2023. The shares of Series K Preferred Stock will be distributed to such recipients at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 27, 2023. The outstanding shares of Series K Preferred Stock will vote together with the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock, as a single class, exclusively with respect to a reverse stock split and will not be entitled to vote on any other matter, except to the extent required under the Delaware General Corporation Law. Subject to certain limitations, each outstanding share of Series K Preferred Stock will have 1,000,000 votes per share (or 1,000 votes per one one-thousandth of a share of Series K Preferred Stock).

All shares of Series K Preferred Stock that are not present in person or by proxy at the meeting of stockholders held to vote on the reverse stock split as of immediately prior to the opening of the polls at such meeting will automatically be redeemed by the Company. Any outstanding shares of Series K Preferred Stock that have not been so redeemed will be redeemed if such redemption is ordered by the Company’s Board of Directors or automatically upon the approval by the Company’s stockholders of an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation effecting the reverse stock split at such meeting.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. represents 32.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.88 million with the latest information. NAVB stock price has been found in the range of $0.08 to $0.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, NAVB reached a trading volume of 123905449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.92.

Trading performance analysis for NAVB stock

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, NAVB shares dropped by -22.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.65 for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1648, while it was recorded at 0.0846 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2448 for the last 200 days.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]