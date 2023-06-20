Market cap of XPeng Inc. [XPEV] reaches 10.01B – now what?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] loss -1.81% or -0.21 points to close at $11.38 with a heavy trading volume of 17459063 shares. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM that XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for May 2023.

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for May 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In May 2023, XPENG delivered 7,506 Smart EVs. The delivery volume of the P7i has experienced a substantial increase compared to the previous month. The Company will further accelerate deliveries of the P7i in June, with the goal of rapidly bringing customers this popular new model that features outstanding style and design aesthetics and distinguishing smart features.

It opened the trading session at $11.78, the shares rose to $11.87 and dropped to $11.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XPEV points out that the company has recorded 11.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.53M shares, XPEV reached to a volume of 17459063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $10.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79.

Trading performance analysis for XPEV stock

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.30. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 18.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.74 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.59, while it was recorded at 10.78 for the last single week of trading, and 10.05 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.82 and a Gross Margin at +11.50. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.03.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -17.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.47. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$671,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XPeng Inc. [XPEV]