Market cap of Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] reaches 2.79M – now what?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: TIVC] closed the trading session at $0.10 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.093, while the highest price level was $0.1321. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Tivic ClearUP Expands Target Market Offering to Include Individuals Who Are Sleep Deprived, Medication Restricted, and Athletes.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, announced today that the company is expanding its target market for ClearUP to the vast population of consumers with allergy and congestion-related issues who are deprived of sleep, exercise, and concentration.

A recent Tivic study with over 2,000 representative consumers conducted by Intellego Insights highlights patterns of the large unmet market. The results of the study involved consumers over the age of 18 experiencing inflammation-related symptoms related to allergies, congestion, head pain, and sinus issues. Of the consumers that participated in the study:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -84.61 percent and weekly performance of 4.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -87.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, TIVC reached to a volume of 17116789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, TIVC shares dropped by -22.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1288, while it was recorded at 0.0961 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7693 for the last 200 days.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -548.80 and a Gross Margin at +15.71. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -548.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.65.

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

