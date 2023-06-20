Market cap of Tellurian Inc. [TELL] reaches 754.20M – now what?

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.38 at the close of the session, up 2.99%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:44 AM that Tellurian hires investment banker Simon Oxley as new CFO.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) announced that Simon Oxley will join Tellurian’s Executive Committee on June 1, 2023 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, with responsibility for accounting, finance, risk, and investor relations functions. Mr. Oxley was formerly a Managing Director and Co-Head of Oil & Gas Investment Banking for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (EMEA) with Barclays Investment Bank in London, and has a Chemical Engineering degree from The University of Edinburgh, as well as a Master of Science in Corporate and International Finance from Durham University Business School.

Tellurian President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “Simon brings a wealth of global finance and liquefied natural gas experience to Tellurian at a pivotal time, as we fund our cornerstone project, Driftwood LNG. We look forward to leveraging his investment banking expertise and welcoming him to the Tellurian family.”.

Tellurian Inc. stock is now -17.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TELL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.39 and lowest of $1.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.89, which means current price is +46.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.41M shares, TELL reached a trading volume of 39388833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $3.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has TELL stock performed recently?

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.66. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3494, while it was recorded at 1.2760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0225 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.38 and a Gross Margin at +45.42. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.71.

Return on Total Capital for TELL is now -1.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.81. Additionally, TELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] managed to generate an average of -$291,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]