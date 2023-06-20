Market cap of Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] reaches 3.94B – now what?

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [NASDAQ: PECO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.37% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.92%. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM that Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASD:PANW) will replace DISH Network Corp. (NASD:DISH) in the S&P 500, and DISH Network will replace Cutera Inc. (NASD:CUTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Over the last 12 months, PECO stock rose by 2.93%. The one-year Phillips Edison & Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.99. The average equity rating for PECO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.94 billion, with 117.22 million shares outstanding and 116.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 702.79K shares, PECO stock reached a trading volume of 23951908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PECO shares is $35.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PECO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for PECO in the course of the last twelve months was 72.78.

PECO Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, PECO shares gained by 16.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.62 for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.80, while it was recorded at 33.64 for the last single week of trading, and 31.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.64 and a Gross Margin at +30.82. Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Total Capital for PECO is now 2.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.03. Additionally, PECO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] managed to generate an average of $166,631 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

PECO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PECO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. go to 9.20%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] Insider Position Details