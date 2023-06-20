Market cap of ADT Inc. [ADT] reaches 5.69B – now what?

ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] jumped around 0.25 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.42 at the close of the session, up 4.05%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 6:55 AM that ADT Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Strong year-over-year growth in revenue; CSB and Commercial up 7% and 15%, respectively, versus prior year period.

Maintained record high customer retention and new record high recurring monthly revenue balance.

ADT Inc. stock is now -29.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADT Stock saw the intraday high of $6.445 and lowest of $6.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.10, which means current price is +31.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, ADT reached a trading volume of 20547349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ADT Inc. [ADT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $9.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ADT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has ADT stock performed recently?

ADT Inc. [ADT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, ADT shares gained by 7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for ADT Inc. [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.27, while it was recorded at 6.24 for the last single week of trading, and 7.88 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADT Inc. [ADT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.44 and a Gross Margin at +39.07. ADT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.70.

Return on Total Capital for ADT is now 5.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADT Inc. [ADT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.53. Additionally, ADT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADT Inc. [ADT] managed to generate an average of $7,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.ADT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for ADT Inc. [ADT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc. go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for ADT Inc. [ADT]