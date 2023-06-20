Market Analysts see Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] closed the trading session at $25.97 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.58, while the highest price level was $26.15. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM that Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASD:PANW) will replace DISH Network Corp. (NASD:DISH) in the S&P 500, and DISH Network will replace Cutera Inc. (NASD:CUTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.04 percent and weekly performance of 8.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, DBX reached to a volume of 47219057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $26.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DBX stock trade performance evaluation

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.21. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 16.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.34 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.26, while it was recorded at 25.28 for the last single week of trading, and 21.96 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.33 and a Gross Margin at +80.89. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for DBX is now 17.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.08. Additionally, DBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] managed to generate an average of $177,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 12.07%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Insider Ownership positions